'Vata♥' Ji Ye-eun Reveals Marriage Plans: "I Imagine It When We've Been Dating for a Long Time, But Not at the Beginning"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee reporter] Actress Ji Ye-eun shared her honest thoughts on everything from dating to marriage.

On the 12th, the YouTube channel 'Okiki YK' released a video titled 'The type of person who falls for someone alone | Anyway, I came to chat.' The video featured Kingki, Junbbang Jogyo, and others, who spoke candidly about love, including dating, crushes, and breakups.

The four talked about their experiences of getting ahead of themselves and reading too much into things. When asked about her own experience, Ji Ye-eun replied without hesitation, "I always do. If someone is even a little nice to me, I think, 'Does that person like me?'"

Ji Ye-eun was then asked how far she imagines a future with someone she has feelings for. She said, "I only imagine us actually dating."

When Gabi asked, "Do you imagine marriage once you're dating?" Ji Ye-eun firmly answered, "It has to be some time later. I don't date thinking about marriage at first."

Her comments showed a clear view of relationships: rather than dating with marriage in mind from the start, she believes the two people need time to get to know each other first. She also made it clear that she separates the excitement of romance from the practical pace of a real relationship.

Ji Ye-eun also admitted that, in real relationships, she is surprisingly not very proactive.

When asked how she expressed her feelings in past relationships, she said, "I can't say anything. I can't even show that I like someone, and I don't do anything."

When Gabi asked, "Then what did you do all that time?" Ji Ye-eun replied, "That's why it takes a really long time. The other person has to come to me first. I'm shy, and I also have a strong sense of pride."

Meanwhile, Ji Ye-eun confirmed her relationship with choreographer Vata in April. The two, who are the same age and were born in 1994, reportedly started as church friends before becoming a couple.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.