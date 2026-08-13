Park Jun-myeon Draws Attention with Dramatic Weight Loss, Even Sparking Mounjaro Rumors... Mirage Says, "You've Lost So Much Weight, You Look So Pretty"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Actress Park Jun-myeon drew attention with a noticeably changed look after her diet.

On the 12th, the YouTube channel "Anything Goes with Shingiru" released a video titled "Park Jun-myeon and Mirage Are of the Same Bloodline." The video showed Mirage and Park Jun-myeon meeting, sharing drinks, and having an honest and cheerful conversation.

As soon as they met that day, Mirage noticed Park Jun-myeon's changed appearance. Looking at her, she exclaimed, "Look how much weight you've lost. Why are you like that?" and expressed her delight at seeing her again.

When Park Jun-myeon replied, "You look so pretty," Mirage shot back, "You're prettier," creating a warm atmosphere.

Mirage then stared at Park Jun-myeon for a while and asked, "Why have you lost so much weight?" Park Jun-myeon modestly answered, "I'm the same."

Mirage joked, "Are you saying that because you're one of those skinny people?" drawing laughter. In fact, to someone who had not seen her in a long time, Park Jun-myeon's transformation felt even more striking.

A story involving an acquaintance close to Park Jun-myeon also came up. Mirage joked, "When I told a writer I know that I was meeting you, she said, 'She has lost so much weight.' There are even rumors that you're taking Mounjaro." Park Jun-myeon also laughed at the unexpected Mounjaro rumor and continued the conversation in good spirits.

Comparing it with when she saw Park Jun-myeon last year, Mirage said, "I saw you on Omniscient Interfering View last year. Have you lost weight since then?" She kept expressing her surprise.

Park Jun-myeon responded playfully, "I've maintained it since then. My weight is about the same, but it looks different in person. The screen makes me look bigger."

Earlier, Park Jun-myeon said on a broadcast in April that she had cut out late-night snacks and lost 10 kilograms.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.