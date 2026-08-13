Jung Hae-in Reveals Unexpected Whisky Hobby: "I Was Constantly Drunk with Yim Si-wan"

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Jung Hae-in revealed his unusual love for whisky. He said he had gone beyond simply enjoying it and had even studied it himself, drawing attention.

On the 12th, Jung Hae-in, who returned with the Netflix series "Our Sticky Love," appeared as a guest on the YouTube channel "You in Radio" and talked about a wide range of topics with Yoo In-na and Soran's Ko Young-bae.

During the segment, "Hae-in Inside," where guests draw keywords and answer questions, Jung Hae-in picked "brain." He was then asked, "What interest lets you show off the most extensive knowledge?"

After thinking for a moment, Jung Hae-in replied, "Exercise is one thing, but if someone asks me about whisky." Yoo In-na was surprised, and Jung Hae-in explained why he had fallen for whisky, saying, "I studied it a bit because I was interested. It smells so good, tastes so good, and the atmosphere is great."

His knowledge of whisky was deeper than expected. When the conversation turned to preferences such as single malt, blended whisky, and bourbon, he answered without hesitation. Asked whether he could tell the three apart even in a blind tasting, he confidently said, "I can definitely tell those three apart."

He then showed off his "whisky pride," explaining, "The aromas are completely different. The taste is different, and the ingredients used to make them are different."

When asked whether he enjoys peat whisky, which even whisky lovers tend to either love or hate, he immediately answered, "Yes." The cast recognized him as a "whisky expert" after seeing that he even enjoys peat whisky, which develops a distinctive smoky aroma when barley is dried over peat smoke.

His coffee preferences, however, were different. Asked whether he likes coffee with strong acidity, Jung Hae-in said, "I don't like sour coffee," adding that he prefers a nutty flavor. When he also said he usually drinks a lot of decaf coffee, Yoo In-na responded warmly, "Me too?" The two clinked their decaf cups and discovered an unexpected common ground.

Jung Hae-in's love for whisky continued when he was asked what he would do if he were given complete freedom for a month. Yoo In-na posed the scenario by saying, "If you could spend a month as Jung Hae-in the person, not the actor, with no worries about money or time?"

Jung Hae-in smiled and said, "That sounds so happy. Just thinking about it makes me happy." When someone suggested, "Wouldn't you go to a whisky distillery?" he replied, "I really think I would," and added, "I want to go back to Scotland once more."

He also mentioned his earlier whisky trip to Scotland with actor Yim Si-wan. When Yoo In-na said she had enjoyed the program and had seen him "sipping continuously there too," Jung Hae-in joked, "I was constantly drunk," drawing laughter.

If he had a month of freedom, Jung Hae-in said he would like to visit distilleries he could not see on that trip. "I want to see how other brands make their whisky too," he said, showing the side of a true enthusiast who wants to learn even more during his break.

Meanwhile, Jung Hae-in recently played Jang Tae-ha in the newly released Netflix series "Our Sticky Love."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.