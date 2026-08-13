Choi Jung-yoon, who remarried, suffered flood damage at home: "The floor was covered in water, and it almost turned into a disaster. I was so scared"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actress Choi Jung-yoon suffered flood damage caused by heavy monsoon rains.

A short video titled "Be careful of flooding during the rainy season" was uploaded to Choi Jung-yoon's YouTube channel on the 11th.

Choi Jung-yoon said, "I hope everyone stays safe and avoids rain damage during the monsoon," adding, "Our house almost turned into a flood disaster yesterday," which startled the production team.

Choi Jung-yoon explained, "I had a strange feeling. I needed to go out, but I suddenly wanted to check the rooftop. Then I saw water rippling in front of the window. I opened a hole in the storage area to see where the water was draining, but the water had already risen to the floor. I used tongs to take care of everything. I was so scared that insects might come out."

Meanwhile, Choi Jung-yoon married Yoon Tae-joon, the eldest son of an E-Land Group vice chairman and a former member of the group Eagle 5, in 2011. The couple had one daughter, but they divorced in 2022.

Four years later, in February, Choi Jung-yoon surprised fans by announcing that she had remarried a non-celebrity who is five years younger than her. Her daughter also reportedly calls her husband "dad" and gets along well with him. As for why they did not hold a wedding ceremony, Choi Jung-yoon said, "Neither of us wanted a wedding. But my daughter kept telling us to have one. When I said I didn't want to, she gave up, but then she said we should at least take photos. She appealed to me so sincerely that we took wedding photos instead."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.