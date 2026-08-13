'After Revealing Her Hysterectomy,' Yoo Hye-jung Says, "I Gained 15 kg and Wore Men’s Clothes, and I Haven’t Dated in 20 Years" ('Perfect Life')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Yoo Hye-jung opened up about her struggles with dieting on Perfect Life.

The TV Chosun program Perfect Life, which aired on the 12th, featured actress Yoo Hye-jung and her daughter Seo Gyu-won.

Yoo said she was worried about her weight, adding, "Four years ago, I weighed 15 kg more and had gained up to 65 kg. At that point, my body no longer fit into pants, and even size XL did not fit me, so I would undo the hooks or wear men’s pants. I was running an apparel shop then, and I ate far too many late-night snacks. I also had terrible indigestion and severe constipation. My face broke out a lot, and everything was a mess. So I had a lot to worry about."

Seo Gyu-won said, "My mom has always had a weak digestive system, so she would eat, throw up, and then repeat the cycle, which made her weight go up and down like a yo-yo. I take after her. Dieting is such a source of stress and worry for me, and after I got a job in an office, I spent so much time sitting that I became stressed again and started binge eating. I gained 6 kg in just three months after joining the company." She added, "My mom and I have been managing our weight and staying in the 50-kg range, but I’m afraid we might go back to how things were before."

After enjoying a date over lamb skewers, the mother and daughter went to see a tarot reader. Seo Gyu-won asked, "Will my mom find a new partner?" Yoo replied, "I haven’t gone to gatherings or social events for about 20 years and have lived alone. I became too isolated, and I’m not used to meeting people either. I need to open the door and step outside first." Seo, who has always watched over her mother, revealed, "She hasn’t had a conversation with a man in 20 years," and Yoo admitted that she had never dated at all. Yoo said, "I’ve forgotten those feelings now. At this point, I want to meet someone I can get to know step by step, like a friend."

Meanwhile, Yoo later revealed that she had recently undergone a hysterectomy. She said she learned about an unexpected health issue while visiting a hospital for a nose job consultation. "They told me my life was at risk. My anemia levels were extremely low. Usually, that means there is bleeding somewhere. After tests, they found that I was bleeding continuously from my uterus, so I had to have it removed," she explained.

After the surgery, Yoo said, "Many people struggle mentally, but I told my daughter I felt completely relieved," and added, "If anyone is worried about this, please stay strong. It does not mean losing your femininity at all, so please don’t be afraid. It really is okay."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.