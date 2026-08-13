"Chanel Bag and Coupang Hat": Park Ha-sun Breaks 3-Month Silence With Her High-and-Low Mix-and-Match Style

[Sportschosun, Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Park Ha-sun has shared an update on social networking service for the first time in about three months, explaining her witty low-end fashion.

On the 12th, Park Ha-sun posted several photos on her social networking service along with a cheerful message: "Sorry for being quiet for three months. I was too busy making money!"

She summed up her long absence from social networking service with a playful line: she had been busy making money. As it was her first update in a while, attention also turned to her unchanged beauty and distinctive fashion sense.

In the released photos, Park Ha-sun created a polished look by pairing a light-colored tweed jacket with short black pants. She completed the outfit with a wide-brimmed hat, sunglasses, and accessories featuring pearl details. Her slim, toned legs and relaxed poses also drew attention.

In particular, Park Ha-sun directly explained her fashion taste, which freely mixes luxury items with affordable pieces.

She said, "You know I like mixing high-end and low-end items," adding, "I matched an old vintage bag with clothes from my favorite older sister, a hat I bought on Coupang, and accessories from the brand I work with as a model."

By boldly combining an expensive luxury vintage bag with a hat bought from an online shopping mall, she completed what is known as a high-and-low mix-and-match style. Her fashion sense stood out for naturally pulling off items at very different price points rather than sticking only to flashy brand-name products.

Fans who saw the photos also expressed their delight, leaving comments such as, "Expensive things look even pricier when worn by someone elegant," "It has such a great photo-book vibe," and "So refreshing."

Meanwhile, Park Ha-sun married actor Ryu Soo-young in 2017, and the couple has a daughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.