"56-Year-Old" Um Jung-hwa Says, "I Still Want to Go to Clubs, I Just Can't... I Partied Until 4 a.m."

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer and actress Um Jung-hwa, 56, shared stories from her past travels, recalling nights spent clubbing until 4 a.m.

On the 12th, Um Jung-hwa appeared on the YouTube channel Stayfolio and shared travel stories ranging from New York clubs to surfing in Maui.

During the episode, Um Jung-hwa recalled that when she traveled in her younger days, she would book accommodations close to clubs. She said that even when she visited Club Med in Saipan, she joined every recreation activity, adding, "I loved it so much. I always took part in everything. I had to stay somewhere close to the club."

She even recalled, "I partied until 4 a.m.," and said that when she stayed in New York, she went to clubs from Thursday through Sunday, surprising Lee Sang-soon.

Um Jung-hwa remembered that Jung Jae-hyung once came from Paris to New York to visit her and ended up getting sick after clubbing, while Lee Sang-soon laughed and said, "You must have had so much fun when you were full of energy."

Um Jung-hwa said, "I really think I knew how to have fun. How could I have loved clubs that much?" She then added an unexpected confession, saying, "Honestly, it's still fun now, but I just can't go." Her comment drew attention.

Lee Sang-soon responded, "I think I need to go to a club today," and Um Jung-hwa burst out laughing, saying, "My feet weren't even touching the ground," which made the moment even funnier.

As time passed, however, Um Jung-hwa's travel style changed. In the past, she traveled mainly to cities such as New York, Paris, and Los Angeles, but after taking up surfing, she began seeking out the sea and nature.

Um Jung-hwa explained, "Once I started surfing, my travel destinations changed completely," adding that she now prefers accommodations close to the ocean and places where she can feel the local atmosphere rather than places with the best facilities.

Asked why she has recently come to seek rest in her travels after once enjoying the night more passionately than anyone else, Um Jung-hwa replied cheerfully, "Don't you think I should? It's a bit hard now." When Lee Sang-soon said, "Still, I think you'd go to a club," she did not deny it, drawing laughter to the end.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.