SHINee's Onew questioned by police over 'injection aunt' allegations; says he received skin care treatment believing the person was a doctor

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] SHINee member Onew has been questioned by police over the so-called 'injection aunt' allegations.

GRIFFIN Entertainment, Onew's agency, said on the 12th, "As stated in our statement released last December, Onew visited a hospital after being introduced by an acquaintance and received treatment for skin care purposes."

It added, "At the time, Onew believed the person in question was a doctor or a medical professional affiliated with the hospital, and there were no signs that would have led him to suspect the validity of the medical license or procedures. Accordingly, Onew told investigators exactly what happened during the related questioning held once in May and cooperated sincerely with the authorities."

The agency also emphasized, "As the investigation is still under way, we hope that unverified speculation or false information will not spread. We will continue to do our utmost to protect the rights and interests of our artist."

The Seoul Gangnam Police Station is currently investigating allegations that A, known as the 'injection aunt,' carried out illegal medical procedures. A is accused of administering IV drips and prescribing antidepressants to people including Park Na-rae at officetels and in vehicles, despite not holding a medical license in South Korea. Police have questioned Park Na-rae, Jun Hyun-moo, SHINee's Key and Onew, and YouTuber Picky Sunny.

Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.