Hong Hyun-hee faces weight-loss medication rumors after losing 10 kg: "I was upset, but I understand after seeing my old photos"

[Sportschosun's Kim Joon-seok] Broadcaster Hong Hyun-hee opened up about how she felt after rumors spread that she had used weight-loss medication following a loss of more than 10 kg.

Hong Hyun-hee appeared on MBC's variety show "Radio Star," which aired on the 12th, and shared details about her dieting process and how her daily life changed after losing weight.

Looking back on the days when she was heavier, Hong Hyun-hee said, "I had quite a bit of swelling. After having a child, I wanted to live healthily, so I dieted by eating mostly oil, vegetables, and vinegar."

She lost more than 10 kg through steady meal management, but unexpected reactions followed. Because her appearance changed so noticeably, some people raised suspicions that she had relied on weight-loss medication.

Hong Hyun-hee said, "People weren't cheering me on for losing weight. They were suspecting that I had gotten help from something else," adding, "I gradually became upset and was sulking by myself."

However, her view changed somewhat after looking at her old photos again. Hong Hyun-hee drew laughter when she said, "One day I looked at my old photos and thought, 'I can see why people would suspect that.'"

The program also aired archive footage showing Hong Hyun-hee's past appearance.

Hong Hyun-hee explained, "When I was at my heaviest, it was during my newlywed days, and I was in the high 60-kg range," adding, "At my heaviest, I was almost 70 kg."

She has now lost more than 10 kg from that time. Still, Hong Hyun-hee said, "I've lost about 10 kg now, but compared with my height, I'm not at my ideal shape," and added, "I feel like I may have to prove for the rest of my life that I lost it in a healthy way."

She especially emphasized healthy habits over weight loss itself. Hong Hyun-hee said, "Some people may be inspired by me and think, 'I want to diet too.' I can have a positive influence," adding, "Because I eat healthily, I feel like moving more."

Meanwhile, Hong Hyun-hee married interior designer Jey-ssun in 2018, and the couple has one son.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.