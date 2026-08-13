Robber Who Filed a "Attempted Murder" Complaint Against Nana Appeals 7-Year Sentence, Returns to Court Today (13th)

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] A home-invasion robber who filed a complaint against actress Nana, formerly of After School, on attempted murder charges will return to court today (13th) after appealing the seven-year prison sentence handed down in the first trial.

At 2 p.m. on the 13th, the 14-3 Criminal Division of the Seoul High Court will hold the first hearing in the appeal trial for A, who was indicted on robbery and injury charges.

Earlier, the Criminal Division 1 of the Namyangju Branch of Uijeongbu District Court, presided over by Chief Judge Kim Guksik, sentenced A to seven years in prison in July for robbery and injury.

At the time, the court found A guilty of robbery and injury against Nana. For Nana's mother, B, the court changed the charge on its own from robbery and injury to robbery resulting in injury and found A guilty.

A was brought to trial on charges of breaking into Nana's home in Acheon-dong, Guri, Gyeonggi Province, at around 5:38 a.m. on Nov. 15 last year, threatening Nana and her mother, and demanding valuables.

Nana and her mother resisted and managed to subdue A, leaving the crime at the attempted stage. In the process, Nana and her mother suffered injuries requiring 33 and 31 days of treatment, respectively.

After the incident, an unexpected legal dispute also emerged. A, who claimed he injured his neck while being subdued, filed a complaint against Nana, the victim, on charges of attempted murder and aggravated injury.

However, Police determined that Nana's actions constituted self-defense and decided not to send the case to prosecutors. In contrast, the false accusation complaint filed by Nana's side against A was forwarded to the Prosecutors' Office with a recommendation for indictment.

One of the key issues in the first trial was whether A had been carrying a weapon. A denied the charges, saying he did not have a weapon, but the court did not accept that claim, citing the detailed and consistent statements made by Nana and her mother.

In the end, the first trial court found most of A's criminal conduct guilty and sentenced him to seven years in prison.

As the case has now moved to the appeals court after A challenged the first ruling, attention is focused on what arguments his side will present in the second trial starting today.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.