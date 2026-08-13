Kim Gu-ra Is a Total Daughter-Obsessed Dad in Front of His 5-Year-Old Youngest Daughter... "I Play Cinderella Every Time"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Broadcaster Kim Gu-ra showed his daughter-obsessed side, saying he turns into Cinderella every time his 5-year-old youngest daughter asks him to.

The August 12 episode of MBC's "Radio Star" was a special titled "Beat the Heat~ Let It Go," featuring broadcaster Hong Hyun-hee, musical director Kim Moon-jung, comedian Chaegowi, and magician Yoo Ho-jin.

During the show, Hong Hyun-hee shared a glimpse of her parenting routine, saying she often does role-play with her 5-year-old son Junbeom.

Hong Hyun-hee said, "He's 5 now, so he really loves role-play. Junbeom even makes me memorize the lines."

After hearing that, Kim Gu-ra sympathized, saying, "That's how it is. My kid is like that too." Kim Gu-ra is also raising a 5-year-old youngest daughter.

He added with his trademark bluntness, "You're not special. My kid writes all the lines for me." Hong Hyun-hee fired back, "Then I won't do the talk afterward," drawing laughter.

Hong Hyun-hee then reenacted a real role-play session with her son. She explained that Junbeom asks her to play the teacher and greet him, and even when she follows along, he says, "Your voice is scary. Make it brighter!" and gives detailed instructions on her tone.

Kim Gu-ra also revealed that he does similar role-play with his youngest daughter. He went on to share how parenting her has been different from raising his eldest son, Geuri.

Kim Gu-ra recalled, "Maybe it's because kids these days are like that. Gri never did anything like this."

Even Kim Gu-ra, known for his sharp tongue, was powerless in front of his 5-year-old daughter.

When asked whether he plays along with whatever his daughter asks, Kim Gu-ra honestly replied, "Yes. I do it without much feeling."

He then said, "I play Cinderella every time. I just do what I'm told. I even did it today," making everyone laugh.

On the show, Kim Gu-ra, who is usually known for his cutting remarks, revealed an unexpected soft side at home. He follows his young daughter's lead, delivers the lines and roles she wants, and even plays Cinderella without hesitation.

Meanwhile, Kim Gu-ra divorced in 2015 and remarried in December 2020 to a non-celebrity woman 12 years his junior. He welcomed his youngest daughter in 2021. His son Geuri from his previous marriage and his youngest daughter are 23 years apart.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.