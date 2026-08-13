"It Breaks My Heart": Kim Myung-min, Kim Hye-eun and Others Mourn the Death of Director Ahn Pan-seok

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung reporter] The sudden death of Ahn Pan-seok, a master director of Korean dramas, has prompted an outpouring of grief from actors and colleagues who worked with him. Kim Myung-min said he felt "as if my mind had gone blank," while Kim Hye-eun paid tribute to the late director, saying, "It breaks my heart."

The team behind ENA's upcoming drama Love Doctor, directed by Ahn Pan-seok, said on the 12th that "Director Ahn Pan-seok passed away on August 12, 2026, at the age of 64."

Ahn had recently suffered a cerebral hemorrhage and had been receiving treatment, but he never recovered and died. At the family's request, funeral arrangements will not be made public. The production team said, "We sincerely ask for your cooperation so that the bereaved family, who are in deep sorrow, can quietly say goodbye to the deceased," adding, "We once again express our deepest condolences on his final journey and pray for the repose of his soul."

As the shocking news spread, tributes also poured in from actors and broadcasters who had worked with Ahn for many years. Baek Ji-yeon, a former announcer and broadcaster who joined MBC in 1987 as a classmate of Ahn's, wrote on social media, "May he rest in peace. Rest well. He was a wonderful director and a truly good friend."

Kim Hye-eun, who worked with Ahn on Secret Affair, offered a particularly moving tribute. "Director, you gave me the honor of being part of Secret Affair. I wanted to be someone you would not be ashamed of," she said. "I regret deeply that I could not work with you on your final project." She added, "It hurts so much because you were too precious to lose. Director Ahn Pan-seok, who helped me grow as a person, I will never forget your words. Please rest peacefully in heaven."

Ahn Pan-seok joined the drama division of MBC in 1987 as a producer, worked as an assistant director, and made his directorial debut in 1994 with the Best Theater episode Love's Greeting. He went on to establish himself as one of Korea's leading drama directors with works including Behind the White Tower, A Wife's Credentials, Secret Affair, Heard It Through the Grapevine, Something in the Rain, One Spring Night, The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, and The Art of Negotiation.

Love Doctor, scheduled to air on ENA in October, has become Ahn's final work. Starring Choo Young-woo and Kim So-hyun, the drama has already completed all post-production, including filming and editing. It will be released as planned.

Jo Min-jung reporter mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.