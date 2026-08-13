Six Days Left... BigBang Shows Off Transcendent Visuals

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] BigBang showed off its transcendent visuals.

On the 13th, YG Entertainment posted "[BIG] Visual Photo - Big Version" on its official social networking service.

Unlike the previous teaser, which was dominated by vivid colors, the newly released visual photo emphasized a stylish and chic mood in monochrome.

The sky, painted as if with oil colors, along with twisted black-and-white structures and rough textures, creates a surreal atmosphere. The members exuded a distinctive aura with refined suit styling.

BigBang is heightening anticipation for its comeback by revealing a range of charms, including the title poster with a powerful presence, the visual photo that highlights photogenic gestures and intense charisma, and this image with a uniquely artistic mood.

BigBang will release its new digital single "BiiiG" at 6 p.m. on the 19th, the 20th anniversary of its debut. The group will then launch its world tour, "XX: COSMOS," with Goyang as the starting point from the 21st to the 23rd, followed by 33 shows in 19 cities across North America, Europe, Oceania and Asia.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.