Six Days Left... BigBang Shows Off Transcendent Visuals

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Six Days Left... BigBang Shows Off Transcendent Visuals
Six Days Left... BigBang Shows Off Transcendent Visuals
Six Days Left... BigBang Shows Off Transcendent Visuals
Six Days Left... BigBang Shows Off Transcendent Visuals

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] BigBang showed off its transcendent visuals.

On the 13th, YG Entertainment posted "[BIG] Visual Photo - Big Version" on its official social networking service.

Unlike the previous teaser, which was dominated by vivid colors, the newly released visual photo emphasized a stylish and chic mood in monochrome.

The sky, painted as if with oil colors, along with twisted black-and-white structures and rough textures, creates a surreal atmosphere. The members exuded a distinctive aura with refined suit styling.

BigBang is heightening anticipation for its comeback by revealing a range of charms, including the title poster with a powerful presence, the visual photo that highlights photogenic gestures and intense charisma, and this image with a uniquely artistic mood.

BigBang will release its new digital single "BiiiG" at 6 p.m. on the 19th, the 20th anniversary of its debut. The group will then launch its world tour, "XX: COSMOS," with Goyang as the starting point from the 21st to the 23rd, followed by 33 shows in 19 cities across North America, Europe, Oceania and Asia.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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