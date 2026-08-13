If He Gets Two Days Off, He Goes Abroad Without Fail... Jun Hyun-moo at the Airport Desk: "Anywhere Is Fine"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo is taking on an impromptu overseas trip, heading straight to the airport without deciding on a destination or even a plane ticket, to make the most of a rare one-night, two-day break that came after several months.

In MBC's 'I Live Alone,' which airs on the 14th, Jun Hyun-moo will be seen struggling at the airport as he sets off on a spontaneous trip.

Photos released from the episode show Jun Hyun-moo deep in thought in front of an airport display board, drawing attention. After staying busy for months without a day off, he decided to travel during his one-night, two-day break. He said, "If I get two days off, I always go abroad," and headed straight to the airport with only a backpack as soon as he woke up.

Standing in front of the board showing flight information, Jun Hyun-moo wonders, "Where should I go?" His sleepy eyes and the mess of hair on his head make his passion for travel unmistakable.

Jun Hyun-moo said, "Throwing myself into an unfamiliar place gives me energy," and began searching for a destination he had never visited before by going from one airport information desk to another. When an airport employee asked where he wanted to go, he replied, "Anywhere is fine," and then burst out laughing at himself.

It remains to be seen whether Jun Hyun-moo, who came to the airport with no preparation at all, will find the best destination under the conditions of a trip that can be enjoyed within a limited one-night, two-day schedule and to a place he has never been before. Viewers are also curious whether he will succeed in booking a ticket on the spot and leave the airport.

Jun Hyun-moo's spontaneous overseas travel challenge can be seen on MBC's 'I Live Alone,' airing at 11:10 p.m. on the 14th.

'I Live Alone' is a trend-setting single-life program that showcases the colorful rainbow lives of celebrity one-person households and continues to enjoy steady popularity.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.