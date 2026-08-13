Kim Jong-kook Turns Out to Be a Legendary '50,000-Won Samsung Electronics' Shareholder, Intrigued by The Best Minsoo's '442 Investment Strategy'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Singer Kim Jong-kook reveals that he is a 'legendary 50,000-won Samsung Electronics shareholder.'

KBS2's 'Problem Child in House,' a weekday evening variety show that has moved to Fridays and continues to meet viewers, is a quiz talk show where the troublemakers gather in the rooftop room to become 'brainy people' by tackling outlandish questions amid the flood of trivia pouring in every day.

In episode 324, airing on Friday the 14th, stock expert The Best Minsoo and macroeconomics expert Oh Geon-young will appear and offer a packed session covering everything about personal finance for retail investors.

Welcoming guests who will guide retail investors onto the path to wealth, the 'Rooftop Boys' add to the excitement by candidly sharing their own financial situations.

Among them, Yang Se-chan says, "Actually, I'm a 'legendary 60,000-won Samsung Electronics shareholder.' I held it even when it reached 100,000 won," drawing envy from everyone.

When Song Eun-i's eyes light up and she asks, "What happened to it now?" Yang Se-chan lets out an empty laugh and replies, "I don't have it anymore," sending the room into laughter.

Meanwhile, a host whose fortunes diverge from Yang Se-chan's takes the stage. It is none other than 'Gguk-Crucie' Kim Jong-kook. He admits that he has never once done any investing in 30 years, saying, "It's all cash. I only earned 2% interest at the bank," and proves himself to be clueless about personal finance. He then surprises everyone by revealing an unexpected bargain-buy success story: "I didn't know anything about stocks, but people around me told me to hold Samsung Electronics, so I just bought it. My average purchase price is around 50,000 won."

Joo Woo-jae, who has walked the path of saving alongside Kim Jong-kook, reportedly bristles and says, "You're a traitor!" Kim Jong-kook then soothes his fellow saver, saying, "I have no intention of selling."

Kim Jong-kook has previously said on various broadcasts and YouTube content that his financial management style is centered on saving.

In a video on the YouTube channel VIVO TV, Kim Jong-kook said, "I don't do any investing at all," adding, "I just earn money and save it no matter what."

He went on to explain, "Celebrities make a lot of different investments, such as stocks, coins and real estate, but I didn't really know much about those things," and added, "I don't have stocks, virtual assets or land."

That day, Kim Jong-kook faces a major turning point in his long-standing life of relying only on 2% bank interest, as he meets The Best Minsoo and Oh Geon-young, who give sharp advice on retail investors' strategies in the KOSPI 6,000 era. In particular, Kim Jong-kook's eyes widen at The Best Minsoo's so-called '442 strategy,' and he exclaims, "I should definitely switch, right? Why has no one told me this until now?"

Viewers are eager to see what exactly The Best Minsoo's '442 strategy' is, as it shakes Kim Jong-kook's long-held belief in a life of saving and 2% interest, and anticipation is building for episode 324 of 'Problem Child in House,' which will be filled with stories about getting rich.

KBS 2TV's 'Problem Child in House' airs every Friday at 10:10 p.m.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.