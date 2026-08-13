TWICE's Chaeyoung Issues Official Response to Indoor Smoking Allegations: "I'm Not That Thoughtless"

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] TWICE member Chaeyoung has expressed anger over rumors that she smoked indoors.

Chaeyoung said through a fan communication platform on the 12th, "I was going to stay quiet, but people kept talking about cigarettes, so I'm bringing it up. It wasn't a cigarette, it was a drink. Look carefully."

She added, "I'm just out having fun, but this is so exhausting. Does that even make sense? Would I do that openly in a place with that many people? I'm not that thoughtless."

Earlier, a video circulated online showing Chaeyoung at a rave party held on the 11th at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, turning away and bringing her hand to her mouth, which sparked allegations that she had smoked indoors.

However, after Chaeyoung personally offered an explanation, the matter was closed as a misunderstanding.

TWICE, the group Chaeyoung belongs to, is currently in discussions with JYP Entertainment over contract renewals. Recently, Jeongyeon left JYP and moved to Baro Entertainment, where her older sister Gong Seung-yeon is signed.

Since debuting in 2015, TWICE has won widespread popularity with hits such as "OOH-AHH," "CHEER UP," and "TT." In 2022, all members renewed their contracts with JYP and went on to achieve success with a large-scale world tour, filling stadium-sized venues in an unusual feat for a K-pop girl group.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.