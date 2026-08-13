KCM Finally Reveals Bang Ye-won's Wedding Dress After 15-Year Wait... Tears That Wouldn't Stop ('Superman Is Back')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Singer KCM shed tears after seeing his wife in a wedding dress for the first time in 15 years.

At the end of the episode of KBS 2TV's 'Superman Is Back' aired on the 12th, KCM was shown watching his wife's wedding dress fitting ahead of their wedding.

In the video, KCM's wife went for a wedding dress fitting ahead of their wedding on October 4. A moment later, she appeared in a pure white wedding dress, and KCM could not take his eyes off her, repeatedly exclaiming, "Oh." With a shy smile, she drew attention with her beautiful looks. Their two daughters also shared the special moment, unable to look away from their beautiful mother as they captured her on camera.

KCM said, "I finally kept my promise after 15 years. We are getting married."

KCM, watching his wife wear a wedding dress for the first time in 15 years, and his wife, seeing his reaction, were moved to tears of joy.

Meanwhile, KCM and Bang Ye-won welcomed their first daughter, Suyeon, in 2012, but they were unable to hold a wedding ceremony at the time because of several circumstances, including KCM's military service and business failure.

They later registered their marriage in 2021 and became a legally married couple. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, they held a small vow ceremony with their family, and KCM promised his wife that they would have a formal wedding.

The couple later welcomed their second daughter, Seoyeon, in 2022 and their third child, a son named Haon, in 2025, becoming a family of five. They will finally hold the long-awaited wedding ceremony in October.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.