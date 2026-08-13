How much money would it take? Remarks by Ha Young's mother about keeping 200 million won in cash in a safe draw renewed attention

[Sportschosun reporter Park Ah-ram] As controversy continues over the pro-Japanese activities of actor Ha Young's great-grandfather, the late Ahn Sang-ho, during the Japanese colonial period, renewed attention is also being paid to a past interview with Ha Young's mother, Lee Mi-sook, the former CEO of Coremed.

In an interview with Digital Times on Nov. 6, 2011, the former CEO spoke about her views on wealth and her management philosophy.

At the time, she said, "As I have lived, I realized that money is not everything." She added that she once wanted to make a lot of money, but no longer felt that way. She also described an experience in which she kept 100 million won in cash in a safe for a long period, saying, "The next time, I put 200 million won in there, but after that, the difference was not that great."

She went on to say, "I don't think you need that much money," explaining that it would be enough to live comfortably. She added that her goal was to build a company that would remain meaningful for a long time, rather than pursuing a KOSDAQ listing or making a large fortune.

The remarks have resurfaced as details about Ha Young's family background have recently come to light one after another. Ha Young had previously spoken about her family history, including claims that her great-grandfather Ahn Sang-ho was a physician who treated Emperor Gojong of Korea. However, controversy erupted after records showed that Ahn Sang-ho served as a council member of the pro-Japanese Daejung Friendship Association in 1916.

On the 12th, Ha Young issued a handwritten apology, saying she learned of her great-grandfather's pro-Japanese activities while personally checking the relevant materials. She stated, "As a descendant, I sincerely apologize."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.