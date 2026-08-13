BTS's Jin Unbuttons His Shirt and Shows a Languid Gaze... Has He Always Had This Kind of Aura?

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan)'s Jin shared a selfie with a very different mood from his usual image. From a shirt worn with the top buttons casually undone to a deeply cut V-neck knit, his more mature visuals drew attention.

On the 13th, Jin posted several photos on his social media without any caption.

In the photos, Jin stood in front of the camera wearing a loose white shirt. He left the top buttons undone and added flashy jewelry such as a necklace and rings, creating a polished look. His languid gaze toward something off-camera and the way he casually adjusted his sleeve were reminiscent of a fashion shoot. The mature mood stood out, offering a contrast to his usual bright and cheerful image.

Another photo showed yet another shift in mood. Jin wore a warm beige V-neck knit and looked up into the air with a natural expression. His collarbone visible beneath the deep neckline and his sharp jawline caught the eye. Combined with his high nose bridge and clear skin, the image once again brought to mind his nickname, "World Wide Handsome."

Meanwhile, BTS, which includes Jin, is continuing its North American tour. After kicking off the second leg of the tour in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on the 1st and 2nd local time, the group successfully wrapped up its Foxborough show.

They also performed at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on the 10th and 11th. BTS was the first Korean act to hold a solo concert at the venue.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.