Ha Young's Great-Grandfather Attended an Itō Hirobumi Memorial Gathering, Acting Like a Promoter of Japan-Korea Assimilation

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] As allegations of pro-Japanese activities continue to surround actress Ha Young's great-grandfather Ahn Sang-ho, the Center for Historical Truth and Justice has offered an explanation of his past actions and the historical context of the time.

On the 12th, Bang Hak-jin, secretary general of the Center for Historical Truth and Justice, appeared on KBS News ahead of National Liberation Day of Korea and explained the historical background surrounding Ahn Sang-ho's activities.

According to Bang, Ahn Sang-ho was born in Jongno, studied medicine in Japan after attending a national school during the Korean Empire, and later returned home to work as a doctor in his hometown of Jongno.

However, Bang said it has been confirmed that his name appeared on pro-Japanese organizations during the Japanese colonial period. He said, "In 1909, the year An Jung-geun assassinated Itō Hirobumi, a memorial gathering for Itō Hirobumi was held in Seoul, and Ahn Sang-ho's name was listed there."

He added, "His name was also listed as a member of the Gyeongseong Municipal Council, an advisory body to the Governor-General's Office, and on the Daejeong Friendship Association."

Regarding the Daejeong Friendship Association in particular, Bang explained that it was "an organization aimed at Japan-Korea assimilation, promoting the idea that Japanese and Koreans should blend together to form one nation," and described it as "an organization that took the lead in colonial rule policies."

Bang also said that simply being listed in such organizations does not automatically make someone an active pro-Japanese collaborator, and that the historical context and specific details of each person's actions must be examined comprehensively.

Referring to remarks in which Ahn described his family and said they had no problem using Japanese, Bang argued, "His most representative pro-Japanese act was essentially acting like a promoter of the forced Japan-Korea merger."

He also explained why Ahn Sang-ho was not included in the Center for Historical Truth and Justice's Dictionary of Pro-Japanese Collaborators.

Bang said, "Not being listed in the Dictionary of Pro-Japanese Collaborators does not mean someone was not a pro-Japanese collaborator. The degree may differ, but the facts do not change." He added, "The most important criteria for inclusion are activeness, persistence, and repetition. We listed people who carried out active, sustained, and repeated pro-Japanese acts, such as doing two pro-Japanese acts when only one was requested, or doing something two or three times when it was supposed to be done once."

He continued, "Ahn Sang-ho was not included because he was judged to be relatively less active, but the pro-Japanese nature of the acts themselves does not change."

Asked why celebrities' ancestors' pro-Japanese activities are repeatedly drawing attention, Bang pointed to the social influence of entertainers. He said, "Because they are celebrities, public interest is high. Their historical awareness and words also carry influence. Entertainers did not necessarily choose to become public figures, but since they are, every word and action matters, and people seem to react sensitively to that."

At the same time, he drew a clear line against holding descendants responsible for their ancestors' actions through guilt by association.

He said, "We oppose guilt by association. Independence activists also opposed it and fought for independence to build a democratic republic."

He added, "However, if someone's ancestor clearly engaged in pro-Japanese activities and they try to justify them or deny that they happened, then this is not a matter of guilt by association. It is necessary to clearly point out the conduct and demand an apology."

Meanwhile, Ha Young recently mentioned her family's background as a "fourth-generation family of doctors" on a broadcast, but after her great-grandfather was identified as Ahn Sang-ho, who worked as a doctor during the Japanese colonial period, suspicions of pro-Japanese conduct arose over his actions at the time.

In the end, Ha Young released a handwritten apology on the 12th and said, "I take my mistakes seriously and sincerely apologize as a descendant. I am even more sorry that my shortcomings caused controversy at a time ahead of National Liberation Day of Korea."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.