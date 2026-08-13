Oh Sang-jin's 50-day-old son spent three days in intensive care, with life hanging in the balance... "There was nothing I could do but pray" ('New Release Pyeonstorang')

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Oh Sang-jin opened up about how his second son was hospitalized in intensive care right after birth, and recalled the desperate feelings of a father who could do nothing at the time.

On the 13th, KBS2's 'New Release Pyeonstorang' released a teaser titled, "Oh Sang-jin confesses, 'My second child was in intensive care right after birth...' A father's feelings when there was nothing he could do."

In the video, Oh Sang-jin looked extremely tense as he saw his father holding and rocking his 50-day-old grandson, saying, "Don't shake him on purpose." His father laughed and replied, "Are you worried I might do something to your son?" Boom, who was watching, said, "Sang-jin seems really sensitive," and Oh Sang-jin worried about his son, saying, "I'm just afraid something might happen."

There was a reason for Oh Sang-jin's sensitivity. He revealed, "Right after Suho was born, he had jaundice and some other symptoms, so he had to stay in the hospital for about a week."

He went on to recall that time, saying, "We were both going through a lot emotionally, and I really felt that nothing else mattered. So both Soyoung and I came to strongly feel that as long as the baby was healthy, that would be more than enough."

Oh Sang-jin's father said, "My son doesn't talk much," and added, "When I asked Soyoung, she said we had to watch him for about three days. For those three days, I kept wanting to go to the hospital. I wanted to go right away." He described the desperate feelings he had at the time, when worry and anxiety made him want to rush to the hospital immediately. He added, "After three days, Sang-jin told me, 'Dad, they say Suho is okay.' Only then did I finally feel a little relieved."

Watching this, Lee Yeon-bok said, "When a baby is sick, there is nothing parents can do," and Oh Sang-jin added, "There really was nothing I could do but pray."

Fortunately, Suho received treatment and recovered his health. Oh Sang-jin smiled brightly and said, "He has now made a complete recovery," adding, "He was treated without any problems at all. There are no issues."

Meanwhile, Oh Sang-jin's wife, Kim So-young, gave birth to their second son on April 3 after seven hours of labor.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.