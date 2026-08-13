The Identity of the Woman in Her 40s Accused of Stalking Hwang Jung-min Is Revealed... Debate Erupts Over Her Appearance in Court

Yonhap News TV

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] A woman identified as A, who is on trial for allegedly stalking actor Hwang Jung-min, drew attention after appearing in court, with public interest focusing on her identity and appearance.

At the closing hearing held on the 11th at the Goyang Branch Court of the Uijeongbu District Court, A appeared in person. Prosecutors sought a fine of 10 million won.

A appeared at the courthouse wearing a gray hat and a gray-toned suit, with most of her face covered by a white mask. Long hair was visible beneath the hat.

Earlier, Hwang Jung-min's side filed a complaint against A in August last year on stalking charges. The court issued a summary order in February this year, imposing a fine of 3 million won, but A objected and claimed innocence, leading to a formal trial.

A is also facing a civil damages lawsuit seeking 200 million won from Hwang Jung-min. The case is scheduled for mediation on the 14th, and Hwang Jung-min's side is reportedly planning to skip the session.

Yonhap News TV

Meanwhile, a recent video posted on the channel "Lee Jin-ho’s entertainment commentary channel" described A as a woman in her 40s who had long been a fan of Hwang Jung-min. Lee Jin-ho claimed that A was a strikingly beautiful woman and that her interest in Hwang Jung-min went beyond ordinary fandom.

In particular, as A finally appeared in court in person through this trial after remaining hidden from view, online interest in her real identity and appearance has grown. However, her specific personal information has not yet been publicly confirmed.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.