"Two moves in a row are going to kill me"... As Kim Bin-woo prepares to move to Bali, her moving boxes are in chaos until 4 a.m.

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jo Min-jeong] Actress Kim Bin-woo was left exhausted as she sorted through her moving boxes until dawn ahead of her move to Bali. With built-in closets scheduled to be dismantled at 9 a.m., she kept packing until after 4 a.m.

On the 13th, Kim Bin-woo shared an update on her move on social media, writing, "Two moves in a row are going to kill me. It is not over until it is over! Get it together."

In the photos, the house is filled with suitcases and boxes scattered everywhere as she organizes what will be taken to Bali. The amount of luggage drew attention, as the family is relocating overseas together.

The moving preparations were still not finished even after an all-night effort. Kim Bin-woo continued sorting things until 4:22 a.m., then took a short break, saying, "We cleared out a lot. Let’s recharge with some sugar." But she soon added, "They said they’d take down the built-in closet at 9 a.m.," expressing concern about the demolition scheduled just a few hours later.

Earlier, Kim Bin-woo personally announced that she would be moving to Bali with her husband and their two children. She said it took about a year to make the decision, adding, "It was not an easy choice, but before we get any older, and while the kids are still in our arms, we want to take on a new challenge." More recently, she drew criticism for noise complaints after dancing with loud music late at night during a live social media broadcast. She also faced backlash for distracted driving after footage from a trip to Jeju Island showed her filming while behind the wheel.

Meanwhile, Kim Bin-woo married businessman Jeon Yong-jin in 2015, and the couple has one son and one daughter.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.