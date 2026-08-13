Shin Seong Reveals His Father Was Diagnosed with Stage 4 Stomach Cancer... Shares Heartfelt Update as He Endures Chemotherapy

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Singer Shin Seong shared his deep affection after revealing that his father had been diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer.

On the 12th, Shin Seong posted photos on his social media showing him visiting a hospital with his father.

He said, "It started with sudden bloody stool at the end of June, and after rushing to the emergency room for an urgent endoscopy, he was diagnosed with stage 4 stomach cancer."

He went on to say, "My father had been falling into despair and feeling down day by day, but these days, thanks to doing well with chemotherapy and eating well, his test results are beginning to show hope." He added, "People around him have recognized him and offered their support, and that has given my father the will to live. He has been exercising hard, and I feel grateful to see him gradually getting healthier," describing his father's positive changes.

Shin Seong said, "There may be days when even telling patients fighting cancer to stay strong feels like too much, but simply getting through today means you are already doing enough." He added, "I will sincerely cheer you on." He then expressed his deep love for his father, saying, "Dad, fighting. Dad, I love you."

Earlier, on May 5, Shin Seong had also revealed that his father underwent surgery after a recurrence of thyroid cancer.

At the time, he said, "I was deeply worried after hearing the shocking news that my father's thyroid cancer had recurred after eight years." He added, "Fortunately, the surgery went well and I am glad to see him looking bright again." He continued, "Dad, please don't be sick anymore. Stay healthy for a long, long time," expressing his earnest wish.

Meanwhile, after taking second place on MBN's "Burning Trotman," Shin Seong has continued his activities across various broadcasts and stages.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.