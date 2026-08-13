BTS's V and Jungkook Taken Aback After U.S. Sasaeng Fans Swarm Gym at 2 a.m.... "Isn't This Our Private Life?"

V (left), Jungkook

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Aram] BTS's V and Jungkook asked fans they ran into at a hotel gym during their world tour to respect their privacy.

After finishing their concert in Baltimore on the 11th local time, V and Jungkook went live on Weverse LIVE and talked about what had happened at their hotel recently.

According to the two, they went to the hotel gym around 2 a.m. that day and found about 20 fans there. Jungkook said he had rarely seen people come out to work out that late while on tour, suggesting they may have been fans who came to see them.

V said he could understand it if they were using the gym to exercise, but drew the line at people coming just to see them. Jungkook also asked fans to focus on their own workouts rather than paying attention to those around them, saying, "Isn't this our private life?"

The two spoke about the situation in a relatively lighthearted way, but did not hide their discomfort. V also joked that he might release the video he filmed the day before, saying it showed a fan wearing green clothes.

The fan reportedly approached V and spoke to him after Jungkook left the gym.

Meanwhile, BTS is currently carrying out the North American leg of its world tour, Arirang. The group will continue performing at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the United States, on the 15th and 16th, and is scheduled to take the stage at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Canada, on the 22nd and 23rd.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.