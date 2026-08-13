‘A Suspected of Stalking Hwang Jung-min’ Was Not in Hiding... "SNS Restored After Hack Attempt"

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[Sportschosun, Kim Joon-seok] A, who suddenly deleted her social media account after exposing alleged private-life claims involving actor Hwang Jung-min, sparking rumors that she had gone into hiding, restored the account a day later and spoke out directly.

A said the account had temporarily disappeared because of a hacking attempt.

According to a report by Ten Asia on the 13th, A told the outlet, "My account disappeared briefly because of a hacking attempt. It has now been restored."

Earlier that morning, the Instagram account A had used as a channel for claims about Hwang Jung-min suddenly became inaccessible.

When users tried to access the account, a notice appeared saying, "The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed."

In particular, ahead of the sentencing hearing on stalking charges on the 11th, A had left a pointed phrase in the bio section of her social media profile: "Please archive the materials a lot." In context, the word "ikiving" appears to refer to "archiving," meaning to store materials or files.

As the account also became inaccessible just two days after prosecutors sought a fine of 10 million won for A, attention turned to the reason behind it. Some speculated that A may have deleted or deactivated the account herself.

However, the reason A directly gave in the Ten Asia report was a "hack attempt." She said the account had briefly disappeared because of the attempt and has now been restored.

In fact, A's social media account is now accessible again, and previous posts are reportedly still intact.

Through the account, A had claimed that she once had a personal relationship with Hwang Jung-min and had shared call logs and messages.

Hwang Jung-min's side denied A's claims, said it was the victim of stalking, and filed a complaint against A on stalking charges.

A is currently on trial in a criminal case over allegations including stalking Hwang Jung-min. The court had previously issued a summary order imposing a fine of 3 million won, but A objected and requested a formal trial.

At the final hearing held on the 11th, prosecutors sought a fine of 10 million won and an order for A to complete a stalking treatment program.

A's legal team is arguing for acquittal, saying the case cannot be viewed as one-sided stalking because A and Hwang Jung-min had continued to exchange contact.

The first-instance verdict for A is scheduled to be delivered on September 8.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.