So Yoo-jin Enjoys a Luxurious Stay at Paik Jong-won's Jeju Hotel, Saying, "Breakfast Would Be a Shame to Miss"

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na] Actress So Yoo-jin shared moments from her family summer vacation in Jeju Island, including breakfast at the hotel run by her husband, Paik Jong-won.

On the 13th, So Yoo-jin posted on her social media, "If I had to name the best places to eat in Jeju, these would be them," and shared glimpses of her family vacation on Jeju Island.

The photos showed So Yoo-jin enjoying a summer getaway in Jeju Island with her mother and youngest daughter, Se-eun. She also introduced various restaurants and dishes she visited during the trip, adding to the sense of enjoyment.

In particular, So Yoo-jin drew attention by sharing a photo of herself having breakfast at Hotel The Born, operated by The BORN Korea, where her husband, Paik Jong-won, serves as CEO, saying, "Breakfast at Hotel The Born would be a shame to miss."

Meanwhile, So Yoo-jin married restaurateur and broadcaster Paik Jong-won in 2013, and the couple has one son and two daughters.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.