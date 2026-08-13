Pyo In-bong of "Soonpoong Clinic" Seen Baking Fish-Shaped Pastries Among the Homeless... "The More You Have, the Less Fulfilled You Feel" ('Special Report World')

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Comedian Pyo In-bong has been seen baking fish-shaped pastries at Seoul Station.

On the 13th, MBN released a teaser for "Special Report World" titled, "Why is comedian Pyo In-bong baking fish-shaped pastries at Seoul Station?"

The video showed Pyo In-bong baking the pastries, drawing curiosity.

Pyo In-bong debuted as a first-generation comedian through Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) and won wide popularity for his role as Nurse Pyo in the SBS sitcom "Soonpoong Clinic," which aired from 1998 to 2000. He was also active as part of Tin Tin Five with Rocky Hong, Kim Kyung-sik and Lee Dong-woo.

He recalled, "There were articles saying I once earned 50 million won a day when I was making a lot of money." He added, "I have no sense of satisfaction with the path I am on," and said, "In fact, the more full I felt, the less fulfilled I became," reflecting on the doubts he felt at the height of his career.

Pyo later received ordination as a pastor after volunteer work in Haiti and has since been involved in cultural ministry. Baking fish-shaped pastries at Seoul Station was also part of his volunteer and sharing efforts.

Earlier, on the CGN YouTube channel on the 16th of last month, Pyo In-bong was shown sharing fish-shaped pastries with homeless people in a plaza near Seoul Station with his wife.

His wife suggested that he volunteer by handing out the pastries at Seoul Station, and the couple has continued the effort since 2024.

She said, "I told my husband that because it was so cold, it would be nice to bake fish-shaped pastries for these people, and I thought they would really like it." Pyo not only baked the pastries himself but also performed on the street for those waiting in line. He explained, "It is not really a performance. They are just waiting, so I sing a little and do some magic to help pass the time."

This episode of "Special Report World" will also reveal family stories, along with Pyo's volunteer work. Pyo visited his daughter, who is currently working as a musical actress.

When he met her, Pyo held her hand tightly and said, "I know it may be rude to show up unannounced, but I just wanted to come and support you." Later, his daughter burst into tears as she watched her father walk home, raising questions about what happened between them.

Meanwhile, Pyo is balancing broadcast activities with running a performance planning and production company and carrying out pastoral work.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.