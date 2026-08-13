Kang Boo-ja: "Why should adults worry about what young people think?"... Declares Herself a 'Boomer' at 85

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Joon-seok] Actress Kang Boo-ja, 85, openly calls herself a 'boomer' and voices her unfiltered views on today’s younger generation.

Kang Boo-ja will appear in episode 38 of MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," which airs on Saturday the 18th. From the moment she appears, she throws out a bombshell line — "I’m going to say everything I’ve been upset and frustrated about" — putting the set on edge.

Kang Boo-ja, widely known for her extraordinary network across the entertainment world as well as politics, business, and other fields, surprised the studio by sharing a series of behind-the-scenes incidents involving her many connections. The question now is what exactly drove her to explode.

Kang Boo-ja quickly admits, "I am a boomer!" and heats up the atmosphere. She says even her husband warns her that young people dislike such remarks, but she stands firm: "Children need to see and learn. Why should adults worry so much about what young people think?" Referring to her more than 60 years of married life, she also offers blunt opinions about how young couples live and how spouses address each other, leaving the MCs both flustered and laughing. Viewers are now curious to hear what her signature 'boomer remarks' will be.

A well-known soccer fanatic, Kang Boo-ja also reveals that she watched matches featuring global legends such as Beckenbauer, Pelé, Eusébio, and Maradona in person at Dongdaemun Stadium, leaving everyone speechless.

More than anything, Kang Boo-ja shares a special connection with Son Heung-min, saying she happened to meet him on a flight to Los Angeles, took a photo with him, and even exchanged contact information. She also tells a funny story about wearing a jersey Son Heung-min personally sent her and riding an elevator with students, who were amazed and said, "That's Son Heung-min's jersey."

She also says she was so worried that members of the South Korea national football team might be pelted with eggs upon returning home, as happened in the past, that she considered going to the airport herself. Speaking about players who came back with their heads bowed after poor results, Kang Boo-ja says, "I wanted to hug them and say, 'You worked so hard. You went through so much.'"

Meanwhile, Kim Joo-ha shocks the set with a bombshell confession: "I was told I looked like a crazy deer." As Kang Boo-ja shares her feelings during their first greeting, Kim Joo-ha says, "A senior once looked at me and said I had the eyes of a sad deer. But after a month or two, that person changed it to 'a crazy deer.'" Her self-deprecating joke sends everyone into laughter.

MBN's issue-maker talk show "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night" is a new-style talk program that highlights "day and night, calm and passion, information and emotion." It airs every Saturday at 9:40 p.m.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.