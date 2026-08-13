"Lee A-young and Shim Gyu-deok, Who Once Fought Over a 400,000-Won Headband, Exchange a More Expensive 660,000-Won Scrunchie Set as a Gift"

[Sportschosun | Kim Joon-seok] Lee A-young, who appeared on Love After Divorce, revealed a luxury scrunchie set worth 660,000 won that she received from her fiancé, Shim Gyu-deok.

The gift drew attention because Shim Gyu-deok had previously criticized Lee A-young for buying a 400,000-won luxury headband, and the two had clashed over differences in their views on money.

On the 12th, Lee A-young posted a screenshot of the product page for a luxury brand's item on her social media account, along with the message, "Gyu-deok, are you really okay with this? It's way, way too expensive."

The item was a scrunchie set gifted by Shim Gyu-deok, a hair accessory commonly known as a "gobchang band." Its selling price is a steep 660,000 won.

Lee A-young also seemed surprised when she later checked the price. After mentioning her fiancé, she reacted by saying, "Gyu-deok, are you really okay with this? It's way, way too expensive."

Because it was such an expensive gift, she also appeared hesitant to wear it right away. Lee A-young added, "I think I might gather the courage to wear it next summer."

The gift has drawn even more attention because it comes amid the couple's recent conflict over money, which was revealed on a television program.

Lee A-young and Shim Gyu-deok, both former cast members of Love After Divorce on MBN, are now preparing for remarriage. The two appeared together on JTBC's Love War, which aired on the 21st of last month, and said they were considering marriage because of differences in their views on money and hurtful remarks they had made to each other.

At the time, Lee A-young had quit her job to focus on wedding preparations and was living as a full-time homemaker. However, the show revealed conflicts with Shim Gyu-deok over spending, including her purchase of a 400,000-won luxury headband and hundreds of thousands of won spent on body management.

Shim Gyu-deok criticized Lee A-young's spending as excessive, but he also surprised the hosts by saying that he spends about 5 million won a month on exercise.

Their conflict was not limited to money. On the issue of continuing to use a bed he had shared with his ex-wife, Shim Gyu-deok made comments to the effect that if he had paid for it, she should simply say "thank you" and use it. He also said, in reference to his income, that he would have to earn a lot more money in the end, and that he could get past the issue only if he thought of it as beneficial for him.

Watching the exchange, Seo Jang-hoon snapped, "He keeps saying the worst lines as if it's nothing," and added, "I ask half-jokingly, half-seriously, how much do you make a month? How much money do you even have to act like that?"

Although the two had clashed only recently on air over spending issues, including the 400,000-won luxury headband, attention is now focused on the fact that Shim Gyu-deok personally gave Lee A-young a gobchang band worth 660,000 won, which is even more expensive.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.