"Ha Young's great-grandfather was indeed a pro-Japanese collaborator," says contributor to biographical dictionary

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] As controversy continues over the pro-Japanese activities of actor Ha Young's great-grandfather, An Sang-ho, an expert who took part in compiling the Biographical Dictionary of Pro-Japan Collaborators said directly that he "can be described as a pro-Japanese collaborator."

He added, however, that An was not included in the dictionary because of its strict standards, which consider the degree and persistence of pro-Japanese conduct.

Bang Hak-jin, secretary general of the Center for Historical Truth and Justice, explained An Sang-ho's pro-Japanese activities and the reason he was not listed in the dictionary during an interview on YTN Radio's "Jang Sung-cheol's News Myeongdang" on the 13th. An, Ha Young's great-grandfather, was a doctor from 1872 to 1927.

When asked whether An was included in the Biographical Dictionary of Pro-Japan Collaborators, Bang replied, "He is not included."

He explained that, unlike a biography written from a single author's perspective, the dictionary is based on objective facts and primary sources. "Beyond the pro-Japanese activities already known, we uncovered several more facts, but I think he may have fallen just short of our standards," he said.

He also said the criteria for inclusion in the dictionary differ by field, and that the key factors are the aggressiveness and persistence or repetition of pro-Japanese behavior.

Bang said, "We look at whether this person's pro-Japanese conduct was active, to put it simply, whether he did two pro-Japanese acts when only one was requested, or whether it was sustained and repeated." He added that An Sang-ho did not quite meet those standards.

He stressed, however, that "An Sang-ho's pro-Japanese activities are still facts that we have verified."

He also said An's pro-Japanese activities can be traced back to 1909, beyond his previously known involvement with the Taisho Business Fellowship Association.

Bang said, "His first pro-Japanese activity was in 1909, when Ahn Jung-geun assassinated Itō Hirobumi. At that time, the Japanese also held a memorial event for Itō in Keijō," adding that An Sang-ho's name appeared on the memorial preparation committee.

He also explained that An served as a member of the Keijō Municipal Council. Bang compared it to a current Seoul city council member, but noted that the council at the time was not an organization with the same authority as a modern local assembly and was merely an advisory body to the governor-general.

He also discussed the Dongmin Association, on which An's name appeared. Bang described the group's main purpose as obstructing anti-Japanese and anti-colonial movements and promoting Japan-Korea assimilation, calling it one of An's major pro-Japanese activities.

He reiterated, "Compared with other pro-Japanese and anti-national figures active at the time, his conduct was somewhat less aggressive and less repetitive, so he did not meet the listing criteria and was not included. But the facts of his pro-Japanese activities are still being verified by us."

When the host asked whether An could be defined as someone who had pro-Japanese activities and acted in ways close to pro-Japanese behavior, but was not necessarily a pro-Japanese collaborator, Bang gave a clearer answer.

"He can be called a pro-Japanese collaborator. He can be called that, but not to the extent that he would be listed in the Biographical Dictionary of Pro-Japan Collaborators."

In other words, his exclusion from the dictionary does not mean there were no pro-Japanese activities, but rather that he did not meet the publication's strict standards for assigning historical responsibility.

Bang noted that the dictionary includes 4,389 people, a very small number compared with the roughly 25 million Koreans who lived on the peninsula during Japanese colonial rule. He said this shows the dictionary does not simply list everyone who held a certain post or role at the time, but strictly selects those who should be held historically accountable.

He also addressed the criticism surrounding Ha Young.

Bang said it is necessary to be cautious about focusing criticism only on Ha Young as an individual.

While acknowledging that Ha Young's behavior and attitude were inappropriate, he said, "We also need to reflect on how much we ourselves have examined and continuously looked at our history."

He also offered advice to Ha Young.

Referring to the case of an actress who once expressed frustration that her grandfather had been listed in the Biographical Dictionary of Pro-Japan Collaborators, then later visited the Center for Historical Truth and Justice to study his activities and reflect on her family's past, Bang stressed that entertainers need a public-minded attitude because they influence the public.

He added, "I hope Ha Young becomes an even more mature and outstanding actress through this incident."

Previously, Ha Young had introduced her family on television as a "fourth-generation family of doctors," but the controversy erupted after her great-grandfather An Sang-ho's past activities became known. Her agency initially said the allegations were groundless, but later corrected its position after further confirmation.

Ha Young also issued a personal apology on the 12th, saying she had only a fragmentary understanding of her great-grandfather's life through stories passed down by her family, and that she regretted bringing up his story as a source of family pride without fully knowing the facts.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.