Nam Bora Plans for a Second Child Just Two Months After Giving Birth to a Son: "If I’m Told to Get Pregnant and Give Birth Again, I’d Do It Without Hesitation"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Nam Bora said that although her life as a first-time mother is so busy she barely has time to shower, just seeing her son’s face makes all her fatigue disappear, expressing how happy she feels.

On the 13th, Nam Bora shared a glimpse of her parenting routine on her social networking service account, along with the caption, "A first-time mom’s summer."

In the photos, Nam Bora is seen taking a mirror selfie while holding her son in her arms. Her son is looking at his reflection in the mirror with wide eyes, as if fascinated by the sight of himself, adding to the cuteness.

She also wrote, "I don’t even have time to shower," showing the reality of a busy first-time mother’s daily life as she cared for her child with no makeup on and her hair tied back.

Still, Nam Bora’s face was full of bright smiles. She said, "But the moment I see my baby’s face, all my fatigue disappears! He is so adorable. Every little thing about him is lovable, from his clenched hands to his tiny feet. Even the way he sucks his fist before bed is just too cute," revealing her doting side as a true son devotee.

Nam Bora then drew attention by adding, "If I’m told to get pregnant and give birth again, I would definitely do it again."

Meanwhile, Nam Bora married a businessman of the same age in May last year and gave birth to a son on June 15. She is currently sharing her parenting life on social networking service and actively communicating with fans.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.