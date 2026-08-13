Han Hyo-joo's Double Eyelids Look Different? Fans Surprised by Her Dramatically Changed Beauty

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Actress Han Hyo-joo's recent appearance has drawn attention for her more defined eyes, reigniting speculation about plastic surgery. At the same time, renewed interest is growing in the explanation she once gave about how her double eyelids changed over time.

Recently, posts comparing Han Hyo-joo's appearance at a brand pop-up event with her past photos have spread online. In particular, some viewers said her double eyelid line looked sharper than before, with reactions such as "Her vibe has changed" and "Her eyes look different from before."

However, Han Hyo-joo had already said in a past broadcast that her eyes naturally changed as she grew up.

In 2023, Han Hyo-joo appeared on the YouTube channel VIVO TV and said that she did not have double eyelids in school, but they appeared when she entered high school. She also revealed that she was once misunderstood as having had plastic surgery because of it.

She also drew attention by saying that the double eyelid line keeps changing as she gets older, adding, "Some days, I have five double eyelids." Her explanation was that her eye shape can vary depending on her condition or the time period.

In fact, photos from her childhood and school years show clear differences, ranging from eyes with barely visible double eyelids to ones with a distinct crease. As a result, some internet users say it is difficult to conclude whether she has had surgery based on recent photos alone.

Meanwhile, since debuting in 2003, Han Hyo-joo has built a strong career as an actress through dramas such as Brilliant Legacy, Dong Yi, W: Two Worlds Apart, Happiness, and Moving, as well as films including Masquerade, Cold Eyes, and The Beauty Inside.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.