"It Is Not Right to Conclude He Was a Pro-Japanese Collaborator": Historian Sim Yong-hwan Reiterates His Position on the Controversy Over Ha Young's Great-Grandfather

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] As the controversy over actress Ha Young's great-grandfather's alleged pro-Japanese activities continues, historian Sim Yong-hwan has reiterated his position.

On the 13th, Sim Yong-hwan posted a lengthy message on his social media account, saying, "I think the core of the anger was this point. If he was a member of a pro-Japanese group called the Daejung Friendship Association, then that alone would make him a pro-Japanese collaborator, and wasn't there clear evidence in the form of a Maeil Sinbo report?"

He went on to say, "In the case of the Daejung Friendship Association, it was indeed a pro-Japanese organization and one very familiar to historians," adding, "Related studies were published in 2007 and 2010 by Jang Shin, under the titles <The Daejung Friendship Association and the Naeseon Unity Movement> and <The Founding and Operation of The Chosun Ilbo by the Daejung Friendship Association in the 1920s>. The second paper shows that the association moved beyond its role as a 'friendship group' in the 1910s and became connected to the founding of The Chosun Ilbo, so there is no mention at all of Ahn Sang-ho, Ha Young's great-grandfather."

He also explained, "By contrast, the first paper mentions 'Ahn Sang-ho' six times. According to the paper, Ahn Sang-ho was listed in November 1916 as one of 21 council members, but later disappeared from the roster. The author's explanation is also brief. It says that five people, including Ahn Sang-ho, were medical professionals, and that Ahn Sang-ho was described only as a former court physician to Emperor Gojong who ran the Ahn Sang-ho Clinic. That is the entirety of what appears in the paper."

Sim Yong-hwan said, "With this amount of material, one could conclude that he was a pro-Japanese collaborator. As I noted in my earlier post, and as I also inferred from several angles, he appears to have accommodated colonial rule, been active in the spread of modern medicine, and enjoyed prosperity while loosely aligning himself with Japan in other areas." He added, "The problem is that, as explained earlier, research on the Daejung Friendship Association shows only his membership during its early 'friendship group' period and fragmentary records from the end of his life, which require much more careful review when assessing his pro-Japanese activities."

He said, "If I were to make such a conclusion, it might help me go along with the times and win public approval, but academically it would never be the right thing to do." He continued, "In any case, I believe it is my own failing that my remarks caused misunderstanding and offense, and I will reflect more deeply on that and try harder. However, I hope we can think more carefully about the issue of pro-Japanese collaborators and move forward in a way that leads to even clearer historical progress."

Sim Yong-hwan had also said on the 11th that people should be cautious about labeling someone a pro-Japanese collaborator.

Meanwhile, on the KBS2 variety show "Problem Child in House," Ha Young recently said that her family has been doctors for four generations, from her great-grandfather to her grandfather, father, and older sister. She added, "My great-grandfather opened the first Western-style clinic in Hanyang at the time. He also treated Emperor Gojong." The controversy later grew after Ha Young's great-grandfather was identified as Ahn Sang-ho (1872-1927), who worked as a doctor during the Japanese colonial period. According to Who's Who in Korean History, Ahn Sang-ho graduated from Tokyo Jikei University School of Medicine in 1902 and became the first Korean to obtain a Japanese medical license. The Veritable Records of the Joseon Dynasty also show that he cared for Sunjong of Korea as a contracted physician. In the end, Ha Young bowed her head on the 12th, saying, "I reflect on having casually mentioned my family history without properly understanding our country's painful history during the Japanese colonial period."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.