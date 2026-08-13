Moon Geun-young Enjoys Newlywed Life After Secret Marriage to Jeong Pyeong: "Not Alone, But Two"

Actress Moon Geun-young shared a glimpse of her everyday life after marriage, updating fans on how she has been doing.

On the 13th, Moon posted a photo of a blue sky on her personal account along with the message, "Is autumn coming? I love the autumn sky, the cool breeze, everything." She appeared to be enjoying the change of season and welcoming the cooler weather.

The post also drew attention because it was her first glimpse into daily life since announcing her recent marriage. Moon personally revealed on the 29th of last month that she had married actor Jeong Pyeong.

In a handwritten letter at the time, Moon said she had met someone she wanted to spend her life with and shared her thoughts on marriage, saying, "I want to move forward with the rest of my life step by step, as two rather than alone."

According to her agency, the couple did not hold a separate wedding ceremony. Instead, they quietly marked the occasion by having both families share a meal together.

After news of the marriage spread, Moon also expressed her gratitude through social media. She said she felt deeply loved by the many congratulations and thanked fans for their support.

Meanwhile, Moon continues her acting career after marriage. She worked with director Yeon Sang-ho in season 2 of the Netflix series "Hellbound," finished filming the new project "Yeto," and has also joined "Our Ballad 2," which is scheduled to air on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) in October.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.