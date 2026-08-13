"After Losing 8 kg, Park Ji-yoon Keeps Her Weight in Check After Eating Jajangmyeon... 'My Body Feels Surprisingly Light'"

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Broadcaster Park Ji-yoon has shared her daily routine of continuing to manage her weight even after losing 8 kg. She also drew attention by revealing her own method of control: after eating jajangmyeon, she fasted for about 24 hours and chose an omelet with protein for her first meal.

Park Ji-yoon recently shared a dinner with her family on her social networking service.

Park Ji-yoon said, "All three of us are technically in diet mode, so we decided on omelets for dinner," adding that they prepared three toppings and sauces to suit each person's taste. She also revealed that she had gone without food for a fairly long time that day.

She explained, "Today was finally a day with no appointments or schedule, so I stayed fasted until dinner without eating anything," and added, "Since it was after jajangmyeon yesterday, it was almost 24 hours."

Her first meal after going without food for a long time was protein-focused. Park Ji-yoon said, "If I occasionally go through a long fast like this, my body feels surprisingly light," and added, "After fasting, the first meal should always be protein-based."

The photo she shared showed an omelet made with eggs and shredded cheese as the base, along with chicken breast, tomatoes, shrimp, and imitation crab.

Finishing the meal did not mean her routine was over. Park Ji-yoon also shared a clip of herself exercising on a stepper while watching a movie. Her effort to keep moving throughout daily life, not just through diet, drew attention.

Park Ji-yoon was previously reported to have lost 8 kg, and she has continued to manage her weight steadily by combining diet and exercise.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.