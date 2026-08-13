"70 Billion Won CEO" Kim So-young Wins Over Her In-Laws With Her Business Success... "Recently Expanded Into the U.S." ('Fun-Staurant')

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] The parents of broadcaster Oh Sang-jin showed their deep affection for their daughter-in-law Kim So-young, who is thriving as a CEO.

In the episode of KBS 2TV's "Fun-Staurant" airing at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, viewers will see the hectic daily life of Oh Sang-jin, who excels at work, cooking, parenting, and loving his wife. Most of all, the show will also reveal 50-day-old Suho, the couple's adorable second child, who arrived seven years after their first, raising anticipation for the broadcast.

In the VCR footage revealed that day, Oh Sang-jin stayed busy caring for his 50-day-old second son, Suho, without a moment to sit down. The 46-year-old first-time father said he could feel his energy ebbing and flowing. Still, he could not stop smiling at Suho's flower-like grin, as the handsome baby already boasts a fully formed beauty.

Oh Sang-jin's parents also joined the family at his home that day. Later in the evening, Kim So-young arrived as well. Seeing her, everyone on "Fun-Staurant" marveled, saying, "She looks exactly the same," and "She looks even better than before giving birth." Oh's parents also drew attention as they welcomed their daughter-in-law with eyes full of affection. From the moment she came home, their attention shifted from their son to their daughter-in-law, drawing laughter.

His in-laws also cheered on Kim So-young as they mentioned her fast-growing business. The "successful CEO daughter-in-law" has recently expanded her office after hiring more staff, and she is also broadening her business into overseas markets, including the United States. Oh Sang-jin's father, a former executive at a major conglomerate, also shared experience-based advice with Kim So-young and had an in-depth conversation with his daughter-in-law.

A surprising anecdote between Kim So-young and Oh Sang-jin's father was also revealed. Oh Sang-jin's father said, "Before the wedding, even before the families met, I once met So-young." Recalling that time, Kim So-young said, "It was before I started dating Sang-jin, but even then, his father and I clicked," surprising everyone. Why did Kim So-young meet Oh Sang-jin's father before dating him? And why did she say she clicked with her father-in-law?

The special day of Oh Sang-jin's family with Suho, the handsome baby who takes after only the best traits of both parents, and the story of the "elite househusband" who never misses a beat in either parenting or cooking, will be featured on KBS 2TV's "Fun-Staurant" at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 13.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.