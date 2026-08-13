Park Hwan-hee, Granddaughter of an Independence Activist, to Throw the First Pitch on Liberation Day Amid Ha Young Controversy: "Grateful for the Freedom We Enjoy Today"

[Sportschosun, By Park Aram] As controversy continues over the pro-Japanese activities of actor Ha Young's great-grandfather, actor Park Hwan-hee, a descendant of an independence activist, is drawing attention for throwing the ceremonial first pitch on Liberation Day.

On the 15th, Liberation Day, Park Hwan-hee, a descendant of the late independence activist Ha Jong-jin, will take the mound as the first-pitch thrower. Ha Jong-jin began his independence activities in March 1919 by distributing Taegeukgi during the anti-Japanese protest in Anui-myeon, Hamyang, South Gyeongsang Province, and later led the Daegu High School strike movement. In 1923, he was imprisoned at Seodaemun Prison after leading a strike at the Gyeongseong Tramway Company in protest against ethnic discrimination. In 1925, he was arrested by Japanese police while organizing the secret group Jinwoo League with his comrades and planning militant resistance. In recognition of his contributions, the government posthumously awarded him the Order of Merit for National Foundation, Patriotic Medal in 1990.

Park Hwan-hee first became known to the public for playing Choi Min-ji, the youngest nurse, in the drama "Descendants of the Sun," and has since continued her career across genres including romance and historical dramas. Park said, "It is an honor to stand on the mound on such a meaningful Liberation Day. I am grateful for the freedom we enjoy today thanks to my maternal grandfather and other independence activists. I will pitch with all my strength while wishing for the LG Twins' victory."

On the 14th, the first-pitch thrower was actor and comedian Moon Sang-hoon. Known as a devoted fan of the LG Twins, Moon suffered an Achilles tendon rupture while throwing the first pitch in September 2023, but drew attention for finishing the ceremony despite the injury. A year later, after recovering, he returned to the mound as the first-pitch thrower on September 4, 2024, becoming a lucky charm for the LG Twins. Moon said, "I will cheer as loudly as I can this year too for an invincible LG victory."

On the 16th, Kwak Yeonji of tripleS, one of the LG Twins' representative lucky charms, will throw the first pitch, while Mayu will handle the ceremonial bat. The LG Twins have won all four home games in 2025 in which tripleS members, starting with Kim Yoo-yeon and Kim Chae-yeon, and later Kim Chae-yeon, Lee Ji-woo, Jeong Ha-yeon, Park So-hyun, and Nien, appeared as first-pitch throwers or batters.

Kwak said, "I am so excited and nervous because this is my first first pitch, and it feels especially meaningful to share that first experience with the LG Twins." Mayu added, "I used to play baseball often when I was young, so I am very happy to stand on the field as the batter. I will always support the LG Twins."

Meanwhile, on the August 7 broadcast of KBS2's "Problem Child in House," Ha Young said she comes from a family of doctors spanning four generations and introduced her great-grandfather Ahn Sang-ho as someone who studied medicine in Japan, opened a Western-style clinic in Hanyang, and treated Emperor Gojong. However, controversy later erupted after it became known that Ahn Sang-ho had served as a council member of the pro-Japanese Daejeong Friendship Association in 1916. Ha Young's agency later reversed its position, saying, "After checking, we confirmed that records do exist showing that Ha Young's great-grandfather Ahn Sang-ho was listed as a council member of the Daejeong Friendship Association in 1916. We sincerely apologize for causing confusion by hastily responding that the claim was 'false' without sufficient verification."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.