'I Live Alone' Lee Joo-seung shares touching moment of being invited to Cheong Wa Dae thanks to his grandfather, a Korean War veteran: "Wow, that's intense"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Actor Lee Joo-seung shared a special moment at Cheong Wa Dae, where he visited to honor his grandfather, who was a national merit recipient.

On the 13th, Lee Joo-seung posted several photos on his personal account along with the caption, "At Cheong Wa Dae thanks to my grandfather, a national merit recipient."

In the photos, Lee Joo-seung visited Cheong Wa Dae in a neat suit, unlike his usual style, and posed for a commemorative photo in front of a mirror. A badge pinned to his chest drew particular attention. The badge read, "The Republic of Korea you protected, we will make bloom. An invitation from the President," adding meaning to his invitation as a descendant of a national merit recipient.

Lee Joo-seung's grandfather was known as a national merit recipient who served as an officer during the 6·25 War. Their close relationship was also revealed on MBC's "I Live Alone" in 2024. At the time, Lee Joo-seung's moments with his grandfather aired on the show and drew public attention.

However, Lee Joo-seung said goodbye to his grandfather in February. As he remembered the life of his grandfather, who devoted himself to the country, this visit to Cheong Wa Dae appears to have been especially meaningful for him.

Meanwhile, on the July 7 broadcast of KBS2's "Problem Child in House," Ha-young said she came from a family of doctors spanning four generations. She introduced her great-grandfather, Ahn Sang-ho, saying he studied medicine in Japan, opened a Western-style clinic in Hanyang, and treated Emperor Gojong. However, controversy later arose over pro-Japanese activities after it became known that Ahn Sang-ho had served as a council member of the pro-Japanese group Daejeong Friendship Association in 1916. Ha-young's agency later reversed its position, saying, "After checking, we confirmed that records do in fact exist showing that great-grandfather Ahn Sang-ho's name was listed among the council members of the Daejeong Friendship Association in 1916. We sincerely apologize for causing confusion by hastily responding that the claim was 'groundless' without sufficient verification."

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.