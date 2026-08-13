"Fan-Cam Video Released"... BTS's V and Jungkook Warn Against Hotel Gym Stalking, Then V Reveals Hearing Problems

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] V of BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan) revealed that he has been experiencing hearing problems. V and Jungkook also took aim at over-the-line sasaeng fans.

V and Jungkook held a live broadcast on the 12th.

V confessed, "It has been about two and a half years. My hearing has gotten worse. If my left ear can hear 100, my right ear can only hear about 30. I have been taking medicine regularly. It got worse during my military service, but because I was around people who work out, I thought it was just a matter of mental strength. I am now going to the hospital regularly."

V and Jungkook also expressed discomfort, saying that about 20 sasaeng fans were in the hotel gym around 2 a.m. They said, "We have never seen anyone working out in the early morning while on tour. If it helps with dieting or bulking up, that is fine. If you are there to exercise, that is one thing, but you should not disturb others. Please do not just stare at us and focus on your own workout. Isn't this our private life? We also have a video of a fan wearing green yesterday. We could release it."

After completing his military service last year, Jungkook was confronted with an incident in which a Chinese sasaeng fan tried to break into his home and was caught by police. V also once appealed, "We are very grateful for the warm welcome, but if possible, please refrain from coming all the way to the hotel." BTS has also repeatedly been the victim of stalking crimes.

BTS is currently on its North American tour. The group will continue its world tour, "Arirang," at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the United States, on the 15th and 16th, and at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, Canada, on the 22nd and 23rd.

Baek Ji-eun, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.