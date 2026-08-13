Kang Kyun-sung, Set to Marry in October, Reveals First Photo with 14-Year-Younger Yoo Hajin... "Perfect Visual Match"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Noel member Kang Kyun-sung has revealed his first photo with his bride-to-be, actress Yoo Hajin.

On the 13th, Kang Kyun-sung posted several photos on his social media along with the caption, "I went to see a fashion show. The dresses and tuxedos were truly beautiful. Thank you for the invitation."

In the released photos, Kang Kyun-sung and Yoo Hajin enjoyed the fashion show together and showed a warm, affectionate atmosphere. The soon-to-be-married couple, both strikingly attractive, looked like they had stepped out of a pictorial. Yoo Hajin also drew attention with a playful moment, holding a flower up to Kang Kyun-sung's face.

Kang Kyun-sung announced his marriage to Yoo Hajin, who is 14 years younger than him, on the 4th. He said, "I have met someone precious whom I want to walk through life with," and added, "I am grateful to Noeulbit, who has always supported me without change and shared the precious moments of my life. I would be deeply encouraged if you continue to watch over us warmly and bless us." The couple is scheduled to hold their wedding on October 30 at a location in Seoul.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.