Park Bom Teases Solo Comeback a Month After Announcing Producer Turn, Returns With a Bright Smile

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Park Bom of 2NE1 has shared an update on her recent activities.

On the 13th, Park Bom posted several photos with the caption, "A shot taken at dawn." In the released photos, she is seen looking into the camera with a bright smile. It had been a month since she last shared an update, so fans were especially glad to see her.

Park Bom has been on a temporary hiatus from 2NE1 activities since August last year for health reasons.

She recently ended her exclusive contract with D-Nation Entertainment and announced that she would be taking on a producer role. Last month, she said, "I decided to work as a songwriter as well. The songs I am uploading now were written and composed by me, with the melody created by my own voice and the lyrics written by my own hand." She also released self-composed tracks, including "On a Rainy Day," and raised expectations by hinting at a comeback. "Someone keeps hacking and trying to take my songs and use them, so I'm uploading them in advance. The songs I have posted so far are the track list for my album. You will be able to hear them sung by my voice later," she added.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.