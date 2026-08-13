Hyeri Takes Legal Action Against Malicious Commenters, "Multiple Charges Including Defamation and Sexual Harassment Recognized"

[Sportschosun reporter Park Araam] Singer and actress Hyeri's side is stepping up legal action against the authors of malicious posts.

Hyeri's agency, Sublime Artist Agency, said in an official statement on the 13th that it has been continuously pursuing legal action since October 2024 based on its own monitoring and reports from fans.

According to the agency, multiple charges, including defamation and insult against Hyeri, have been recognized, and fines or indictments are being handed down depending on the case.

The agency said it is still continuously monitoring malicious acts such as defamation, insult, sexual harassment, and the spread of false information. It added that legal measures are continuing even if the details of each investigation or case are not disclosed one by one.

Sublime Artist Agency said it will continue to respond firmly to malicious acts in order to protect Hyeri's rights and reputation. It also stressed that it will proceed with all necessary legal steps without any leniency or settlement.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

▶ Full statement below

Hello, this is Sublime Artist Agency.

We would like to update you on the progress of legal action regarding malicious posts about Hyeri.

Based on materials collected through our own monitoring and information reported by fans, we have continuously pursued legal action since October 2024.

As a result, multiple criminal charges, including violations of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc. (defamation) and insult, have been recognized. Depending on the seriousness of the case, fines or indictments are being issued.

We are still conducting ongoing monitoring of all malicious acts targeting our artist, including defamation, insult, sexual harassment, and the spread of false information. Even if we do not provide real-time updates on complaints or investigation progress, legal action is continuing.

We will continue to take strong legal measures without any leniency or settlement to protect our artist's rights and interests.

Thank you.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.