Yoon Young-mi, Who Lost 10 kg, Shows a Changed Face After a Facelift and Hair Transplant... "I Want to Age Slowly"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Broadcaster Yoon Young-mi shared an updated look after undergoing a facelift, neck lift, and hair transplant.

On the 12th, a video featuring Yoon Young-mi's hair transplant experience was uploaded to the YouTube channel Maison Rea.

Yoon said she had a hair transplant a month ago, explaining, "I had one more procedure to help maintain my appearance after the facelift." She added, "My bangs were so sparse that I wanted to look younger. I naturally had a lot of hair, but after I turned 60, it started falling out uncontrollably." She continued, "My part and hairline kept thinning, so I ended up wearing a hat all the time. It was really on my mind. You can tell you're getting older from your hair. It became hard to even look at myself."

She said she no longer had those worries after the transplant and expressed satisfaction. "During the consultation, the doctor said a hair transplant for my bangs was urgently needed. He also said my face would look much smaller and younger after the procedure," she said. "Now that hair has grown in around my bangs, I can just tie my hair up without using hair fibers. I think it will be even more fully covered in six months to a year."

Yoon said she is continuing to take care of herself so she can age slowly.

Meanwhile, Yoon recently drew attention after revealing that she had lost 10 kg and undergone a facelift and neck lift.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.