Xdinary Heroes Leader Gun-il Abruptly Leaves Group, JYP Contract Terminated... Reason Kept Confidential

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Gun-il, the leader and drummer of Xdinary Heroes, is leaving the group. His departure and the termination of his exclusive contract with JYP Entertainment were decided at the same time. Starting with their stage in Japan on the 14th, Xdinary Heroes will continue activities as a five-member group without Gun-il.

JYP Entertainment announced Gun-il's departure from the group and the termination of his exclusive contract in an official statement on the 13th.

JYP said, "Regarding the recent matter involving member Gun-il, we have deeply recognized the seriousness of the situation and held extensive discussions with the artist from multiple angles." After those discussions, the company concluded that it could no longer continue group activities with him. The two sides therefore agreed to terminate the exclusive contract by mutual consent. However, the company did not disclose what specific issue led to the decision.

With Gun-il's departure, Xdinary Heroes, previously a six-member group, will be reorganized as a five-member team consisting of Jungsu, Gaon, O.de, Jun Han, and Ha Ju Yun.

JYP apologized for causing concern among fans with the sudden news and said it would support the remaining members so they can focus steadily on their music activities.

The lineup change will take effect immediately. Xdinary Heroes is scheduled to begin activities as five members starting with their performance at the Japanese music festival "Summer Sonic 2026" on the 14th.

Online communities have recently pointed to allegations that Gun-il made inappropriate remarks about fans to a specific person as the background behind his sudden departure. Criticism had already surfaced within the fandom. Still, JYP did not specify what the "matter" mentioned in its statement referred to.

Born in 1998, Gun-il studied at Berklee College of Music in the United States before debuting with Xdinary Heroes in 2021. He served as the group's leader and drummer. Last year, Xdinary Heroes held their second world tour, "Beautiful Mind," and performed 18 shows across 14 regions in Korea and overseas. At the end of the tour, the six members, including Gun-il, also expressed their affection for their fandom, Villains.

In January this year, Gun-il also appeared with the other members at the group's first solo concerts in Osaka and Yokohama, Japan. He later took part in promotions for their eighth mini album, "DEAD AND," in April.

However, with the leader who had guided the group now leaving at the same time as his departure from the agency, Xdinary Heroes will enter a five-member era for the first time in about five years since debut.

The following is the full statement from JYP Entertainment

Hello, this is JYP Entertainment.

We would like to express our deep gratitude to the fans who always cherish and support Xdinary Heroes, and we are providing an update on member Gun-il's future activities.

Regarding the recent matter involving member Gun-il, we have deeply recognized the seriousness of the situation and held sufficient discussions with the artist from multiple angles. As a result, we concluded that it would be difficult to continue group activities together, and we have decided to terminate the exclusive contract by mutual agreement.

Accordingly, we inform you that Gun-il has left Xdinary Heroes as of today and has concluded his group activities.

We sincerely apologize for causing concern to fans with this sudden news.

Going forward, Xdinary Heroes will continue activities as a five-member group. We will provide our full support in every possible way so that the members can focus on their music activities in a stable environment.

Thank you.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.