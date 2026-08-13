Son Seung-won, a five-time drunk driving offender, sees sentence doubled from first trial to two years on appeal

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Actor Son Seung-won, who was caught drunk driving for the fifth time, received a heavy sentence of two years in prison on appeal, doubling the punishment handed down in the first trial.

On the 13th, the First Criminal Division of the Seoul Western District Court held the appellate sentencing hearing for Son Seung-won, who had been indicted on charges including violating the Road Traffic Act and causing injury while fleeing under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes. The court overturned the lower court ruling and sentenced him to two years in prison.

Prosecutors had previously sought a four-year prison term for Son Seung-won, but the first trial court sentenced him to one year in prison last month.

The Prosecutors' Office appealed, saying the sentence was too lenient, and again requested four years in prison at the appellate trial.

The appellate court acknowledged that Son Seung-won had belatedly shown remorse, but said the circumstances of the offense and his subsequent actions indicated that the crime was serious.

The court said, "The defendant has belatedly shown remorse for his offense," but added, "He was arrested with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.165%, well above the level for license revocation, and he had his girlfriend submit the black box SD card, which makes the offense particularly egregious."

The court also noted that he made false statements to police in an attempt to conceal the drunk driving.

It said, "The defendant falsely claimed that the designated driver ran away after an argument," and added, "He also drove the wrong way on Gangbyeonbuk-ro while heavily intoxicated."

The court then said, "He has already been punished three times for similar offenses, and he is being punished again for this case," and accepted the prosecutors' appeal, overturned the lower court ruling, and sentenced him to two years in prison.

Son Seung-won was accused of driving under the influence in November last year and driving the wrong way on Gangbyeonbuk-ro for about two minutes.

He was later arrested at the scene, and investigators found that his blood alcohol concentration at the time was 0.165%, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08% for license revocation.

The circumstances after the incident also became an issue. Son Seung-won was found to have tried to destroy evidence by falsely telling police that the designated driver had left the car behind and by instructing his girlfriend to remove the vehicle's black box storage device.

This case was known as Son Seung-won's fifth drunk driving offense.

He had previously been indicted in 2018 for drunk driving and fleeing after crashing into another vehicle in Apgujeong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

At the time, he already had three prior drunk driving offenses and was sentenced to one year and six months in prison.

He was also the first entertainer to be punished under the revised laws known as the Yoon Chang-ho Act, the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes, and the Road Traffic Act.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.