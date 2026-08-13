At 46, Han Da-gam Hints at a September Delivery? Slender Arms and Legs, with a Barely Noticeable Baby Bump

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Araam] Actress Han Da-gam, 46, drew attention after sharing a glimpse of her relaxed daily life during pregnancy.

Han Da-gam said on her personal account on the 12th that she had visited Samcheong-dong. She explained that she had gone out for errands in Euljiro and stopped by Samcheong-dong on the way, adding, "Just going to Samcheong-dong was healing," as she enjoyed a rare outing.

In the released photos, Han Da-gam is seen walking along the streets of Samcheong-dong and smiling at the camera. She stepped out in a white dress and a comfortable outfit, naturally revealing her pregnancy.

At a restaurant, she also showed off a simple food outing by enjoying Samcheong-dong sujebi and potato pancakes. Her bright expression despite the sweltering weather caught the eye.

Along with the photos, Han Da-gam added that she had tried changing the camera mode, saying that many people around her had commented on the photos, so she switched the setting.

Meanwhile, Han Da-gam married a businessman in 2020. This year, six years after their wedding, she announced her pregnancy and received many congratulations. She is said to have conceived through her first IVF procedure and is due to give birth in September.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.