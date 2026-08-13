Yang Jung-a Meets Former Romantic Interest Kim Seung-soo, Says "He’s Still the Same Even After So Long"... Celebrates 20 Years of Friendship

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actor Yang Jung-a drew attention after sharing a meeting with actor Kim Seung-soo, her former romantic interest.

On the 13th, Yang Jung-a posted photos on her social media along with the caption, "Wow, it’s been so long. #One Million Roses A friendship that has lasted for more than 20 years through our drama connection. Friends who are still the same even after such a long time #Lee Chang-hoon #Kim Seung-soo #Yoon Hae-young."

In the photos, Yang Jung-a meets Lee Chang-hoon, Kim Seung-soo and Yoon Hae-young, showing that their friendship has not changed. Their cheerful and playful expressions convey a warm atmosphere.

In particular, Yang Jung-a and Kim Seung-soo's reunion drew attention. The two once sparked buzz with their publicly known mutual interest, and many even hoped their relationship would develop into a real romance. On SBS's "My Little Old Boy" in 2024, Kim Seung-soo openly expressed his feelings for Yang Jung-a, saying, "I want to meet you for a reason other than just being friends," and "If someone asks me whether I have a girlfriend, I want to say yes." Yang Jung-a, however, turned him down, saying, "I want to see you build a beautiful family, have children, and live that life."

Meanwhile, Yang Jung-a married a non-celebrity in 2013, but the couple divorced in 2017.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.