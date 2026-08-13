Byun Yo-han at "The Journey to Gyeongju"

At a press screening for the film "The Journey to Gyeongju" held on the 13th at Lotte Cinema World Tower, Byun Yo-han answers questions. Reporter Heo Sang-wook wook@sportschosun.com/2026.08.13/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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At a press screening for the film "The Journey to Gyeongju" held on the 13th at Lotte Cinema World Tower, Byun Yo-han answers questions. Reporter Heo Sang-wook wook@sportschosun.com/2026.08.13/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.