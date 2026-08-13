"We Have No Children, and I Even Got Cancer"... Jin Tae-hyun Opens Up About His Feelings After Repeated Hardships

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Actor Jin Tae-hyun opened up about his feelings after going through a series of hardships.

On the 13th, a video titled "Park Si-eun and Jin Tae-hyun's Story of Faith and Blessings" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Park Ji-eun Jin Tae-hyun Small TV."

Looking at Jin Tae-hyun, Park Si-eun said, "I think people believe we are living a life of hardship." Jin Tae-hyun replied, "When I go jogging, older people look at me with very pitiful eyes. We don't have children, I got cancer, and it feels like nothing but bad things keep happening." He then sighed and added, "When I look at YouTube, shamans are reading fortunes without even being asked. They even got my birth date wrong."

Jin Tae-hyun went on to say, "But my life is so happy. We wait for hardship," and shared that no matter how difficult things get, he overcomes them through the strength of his faith.

Meanwhile, Jin Tae-hyun married actor Park Si-eun in 2015. The couple suffered the pain of three miscarriages and later adopted three daughters. He was recently reported to have been told to leave JTBC's Divorce Re-Boot Camp, where he had been active for the past two years, but Jin Tae-hyun dismissed the controversy, saying, "I have absolutely no feelings of disappointment or hurt. Everything is due to my lack of ability, and it is my fault. I support the show and hope it remains a good variety program until the end."

He underwent surgery for thyroid cancer last year.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.